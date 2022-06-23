Decatur, IL (WAND) - Decatur Police officers located a shooting around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. The crime scene was in the area of East Wood Street and South Calhoun Street.
Officers shut down East Wood Street during the investigation. Officers confirm there was one male victim. Police say there is a male in custody at this time.
This is a developing story.
