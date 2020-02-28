DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Shooting in Decatur leaves 1 person injured, according to Decatur Police.
Police said at 8:32 Thursday evening someone showed up to Decatur Memorial Hospital with gunshots wounds.
Police were able to talk with the victim who told them the shooting happened at the intersection of North Illinois and East Prairie Streets.
When officers went to the intersection they found evidence of a shooting.
The victim was shot in the arm and leg and is expected to be ok.
Police have not arrested anyone and they are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-4711.