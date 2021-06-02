DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man was shot in the knee in a Decatur shooting Wednesday, per police.
Authorities told WAND News they responded at 5:22 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1100 block of N. Warren St. They found a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the right knee.
Shell casings were found in the area.
Police said they had no suspect information as of Wednesday night.
