DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur Show Choir Complex hosted a rummage sale to raise money for one of its storied teams "Elite Energy" to help them keep competing.
"Most of the donations were given to us by people not even within the show choir. They were going through closets and garages and said "here you go here are things we can help donate to your cause," Erik Taylor, director of the Decatur Show Choir said.
The organization needs to raise seventy thousand dollars to cover expenses for the building's rent, their staff, travel and costume costs and entry fees for competitions.
"For Elite Energy, we're celebrating 30 years and if we're not doing this to make an effort to fund raise and save the group there will not be elite energy for another year," Taylor said.
The money raised can also be used to help the organization continue to be a safe haven for many teens.
"This space is not only just a rehearsal space, but it's a space for kids to come after school and do homework, to meet and have a place to hang," Taylor said.
For three decades, the show complex has dominated performance competitions across the country and they hope they can continue to build the program despite the pandemic.
"We support all types of families -- from low income to middle class to upper class. it doesn't matter we're just a big happy family and we have kids who have nothing else without show choir," Taylor said.
Elite energy will next perform in Decatur Central Park where the organization will accept donations.
