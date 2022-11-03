DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur welcomed 6 Japanese delegates from Tokorozawa, Japan on Thursday.
This is a part of the Sister Cities program, which was organized by President Dwight D. Eisenhower after World War II. The goal was to establish community friendships with other countries. Decatur has connections to Japan and Germany.
"Our friendship has lasted a long time," said Jacalyn Osborne, President of Decatur Sister Cities.
On Thursday, 6 delegates from Tokorozawa, Japan were welcomed at the Decatur Civic Center. City leaders joined them as they were given tours around the building.
"We are just so glad that they made the effort to come," said Osborne.
The last time Decatur Sister Cities welcomed visitors from Japan was in 2017. Since the pandemic, travel stalled between the countries. However, Osborne told WAND News things seem to be looking to go back to normal and they hope to have high school students from Japan visit in the Summer of 2023.
"We are so honored to have them here," she said. "Even though they are here for a very short visit, it's a wonderful thing."
While in Decatur, the delegates will tour the Decatur Civic Center, Downtown Decatur, eat at a local restaurant, tour the water treatment plant, and tour Caterpillar Decatur.
"I am looking forward to making friends here and with the people of Decatur," said Nakamura Toshiaki, Vice Mayor of the City of Tokorozawa.
Organizers said these visits provide an opportunity to learn more about other cultures and build friendships with people from other countries.
"What is important is the people-to-people connection," said Masami Ichikawa, Tokorozawa International Friendship Committee Chairman.
Decatur Sister Cities is looking for volunteers and board members. To learn more, click here.
