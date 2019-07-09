DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - America is still on an emotional high after a dominant 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup championship.
"We were there," said Sole' Corely, a Decatur soccer player. "We went to the first three games."
Sole' and her sister Lucey told WAND News that they sat as close as three seats back from the field for some of the games.
"We sort of just followed them around France, but we spent the most time in Paris," explained Lucey. "When they actually won the whole thing, it was exciting to be there where everything was happening."
Both sisters told WAND News that the World Cup win didn't just inspire them to work hard on the field, but also to fight for themselves off the field.
"With their equality rights, trying to get equal pay even though they play just as well as the men, maybe even better," said the sisters.
Also inspired were Joella Livingston and Jayden Sliney, two players from the Central Illinois United soccer team.
"We were in Michigan competing when the World Cup first was on," explained Sliney. "We won our game too, so it was a really good feeling to watch them."
Each girl told WAND News that the World Cup win has inspired them to work harder and always play as a team, on and off the field.