DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The City of Decatur and the City of Springfield's local law enforcement agencies will be awarded funding as part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) Program, according to U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
Decatur, Springfield and Madison County Sheriff's Office will be awarded the grant to support a broad range of activities to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus. The grant is for $459,632.
“Our first responders deserve to have the resources they need to effectively respond to COVID-19,” Davis said. “These funds will help protect them and everyone they serve against the virus. This is another example of federal funding directly supporting local government."
"COVID-19 has changed our lives dramatically and presented extreme challenges to our first responders working to keep us safe day in and day out," said City of Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder. "The City of Springfield is extremely grateful for this grant that has come at a crucial time. I thank Congressman Davis and our legislative leaders for their continued efforts to provide financial support to our capital city, especially in this time of need."
Grant amounts:
- City of Decatur, $99,423
- Madison County Sheriff's Office, $58,008
- City of Springfield, $302,201
Below are details of what the grants can be used for:
Funded projects or initiatives may include, but are not limited to, overtime, equipment (including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment), hiring, supplies (such as gloves, masks, sanitizer), training, travel expenses (particularly related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas), and addressing the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.
