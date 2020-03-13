DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - WAND News learned Friday morning the Decatur St. Patrick's Day parade is cancelled.
This cancellation comes hours after other central Illinois parades and events cancelled or postponed.
On Thursday, organizers for the parade were planning to go through with the St. Patrick's Day festivities, but as of Friday morning they have decided to cancel.
During Gov. JB Pritzker's Thursday press briefing he said that the state and city are mandating all large-scale events exceeding 1,000 people to be canceled for the next 30 days.
He also encouraged state and cities to cancel or postpone community events of 250 people or more. This includes personal or social events.
The governor said residents should use good judgment about canceling events in their communities.
Colleges and universities across central Illinois and the state have moved to online courses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.