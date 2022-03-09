DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Parade organizer Jim Wrigley announces the St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Decatur will be postponed a day due to weather.
The annual St. Patrick's Day parade was originally scheduled for Saturday will now be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022.
The parade will start at noon on Sunday and run its regular downtown parade route.
WAND's own Doug Wolfe has been selected as this year's Grand Marshal.
St. Patrick Day festivities and celebrations at the Knights of Columbus will still be held on Saturday as scheduled, beginning at noon.
