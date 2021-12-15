DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who admitted to stabbing a person in the stomach during a motel room argument will spend time in prison.
A guilty plea submitted Wednesday by Theadore I. Roby, 43, was to a Class 3 felony charge of aggravated battery. As part of a plea agreement, an attempted murder charge against him was dismissed.
On the evening of March 6, Roby and the victim were in a room at Intown Motel (1013 E. Eldorado St., Decatur) and arguing over a woman. Roby stood up and stabbed the victim, then sprinted from the room.
Roby must serve five years in prison for the crime. He was credited for time served from March 11, 2021 to Dec. 14, 2021.
