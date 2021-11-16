DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Some Decatur Public Schools students and staff say violence is becoming such a problem in hallways and classrooms, it's getting in the way of their education.
Elizabeth Palagi is a senior at Eisenhower High School. She said violence in her school has become and almost daily occurrence.
"You have kids coming it late because, 'oh, the stairwell back there got blocked off by a fight, so like, just, my bad.' Or it's happening because people are skipping class and they're wandering the hallway and your teacher has to stop talking and call security," Palagi expalined.
She is a student ambassador to the Decatur School Board and has spoken out about the issue before. But she said things have gotten so bad recently, some students refuse to change classes during the passing period for fear of being caught up in a fight.
"[They] wait until the bell rings and then get a pass to their next class, because they don't want to walk in the hallway, because it's crowded and you never know when a fight is going to happen," Palagi added.
Teachers who spoke during the public comment period of the DPS 61 School Board meeting Tuesday night said things are just as bad in their classrooms.
"A male student throws a female SED teacher to the ground, beating her, leaving her with bruises, requiring three staff members to pull him off of her," Tara Hubbard, a teaching assistant with the SED Program at Muffley Elementary School, said.
Hubbard said Tuesday a student even tried to stab a teacher with a pencil.
"Chairs, desks and classroom materials are flying across our room. Staff are being bit, kicked, punched and threatened," Hubbard explained.
Dr. Rochelle Clark has taken over the violence prevention strategy for the district. She said the pandemic has likely exacerbated issues among students.
"Any school is going to be dealing with situations now, like I said, because we're dealing with a lot of social-emotional trauma coming back from this pandemic," Clark told WAND News.
But she believes the violence isn't as bad as students may think. She also expects trends to improve in the coming months.
"I'm very optimistic that this is going to slow down because our kids are working with us. It's not every day, it's not even every week," Clark added.
Clark told WAND the district is focused on preventing repeat incidents among students. She is also working with school resource officers to intervene in situations before things escalate.
