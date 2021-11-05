DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Local students made an effort Friday to thank first responders through notes of appreciation and pictures.
St. Patrick School students dropped off their creations Friday to nurses and doctors at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
The principal of the school said students wanted to show they are supporting and praying for responders every day.
"It makes you proud that they want to do something for these people, and then you see the appreciation and the happiness in their eyes because, you know, we have our masks on when we're over there," said Nicholas Blackburn. "You can feel the love and the appreciation between both ways, and to see them interact with our kids and the kids interact(ing) back, it really was a great moment."
