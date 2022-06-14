DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District is kicking off Summer Park Runs Tuesday night.
Registration will start at 5:30 p.m. at Fairview Park Pavilion #1.
The fee for half and 1 mile run is $1 and for the 3 and 6 mile runs are $2.
The walk/run starts at 6 p.m.
People of all abilities are encouraged to come participate.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.