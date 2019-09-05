DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur will decide whether marijuana can be sold in the city when recreational sales become legal on Jan. 1, 2020.
A city council study session is set for Sept. 30 at the Decatur Civic Center to help determine whether the city will allow such sales within its boundaries. The council will move its session from council chambers to the Civic Center auditorium to handle a potentially large turnout. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
Communities across the state are deciding whether to allow the sales and how much in local taxes should be imposed on those sales. The Village of Forsyth in Macon County has already voted not to allow sales.
Councilman Pat McDaniel tells WAND News he will vote against allowing sales. Other council members have not gone on record as to how they will vote.