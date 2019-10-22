DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Dozens of teaching assistants from the Decatur Public School District were picketing ahead of Tuesday’s school board meeting, with the goal of reaching a new contract with the district.
While negotiations have taken place since April, the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants are still working without a contract. They say they will go on strike if an agreement isn’t reached by Oct. 29.
At the picket outside of Eisenhower High School, union president Paula Busboom said their main sticking point has been health insurance. She said union members average a $20,000 salary but have asked to take a 247 percent increase in health insurance costs, and they want more reasonable rates.
“I… believe that our group is committing to doing what’s best for our kids,” Busboom said. “But we also have our families that we need to think of.”
While no decision was made at Tuesday’s school board meeting, both sides are hopeful that an agreement can finally be reached at Wednesday’s mediation meeting.
“I hope that we don’t have to walk the line on the 29th,” Busboom said. “I hope that we’re able to reach (an) agreement tomorrow.”
“We value them," said Dr. Paul Fregeau, Superintendent of Decatur Public Schools. “We understand what a great impact they have on kids on a daily basis, and we’re hoping we can come to an amenable agreement.”
The mediation meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, and the teachers’ union said it is planning another rally at 3:30 pm.