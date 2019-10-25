DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A rally is planned ahead of a Decatur Public Schools teaching assistants strike after negotiations with the district ended without a contract.
The Decatur Federation of Teachers met with DPS officials in the last scheduled meeting before a scheduled strike date. The union had voted to strike beginning on Oct. 29 if it could not reach a deal.
Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants will rally in front of the Keil Building at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, one day ahead of the planned strike.
No additional mediation dates have been set. However, the Union said it is ready to bargain at any time, day or night.
If a tentative agreement is not reached the Union will strike Tuesday, October 29.
“We had a huge turnout of members this morning to make signs at our Strike Headquarters,” said Paula Busboom, president of DFTA. “Members are very somber at the thought of striking, but they remain quite determined to strike if the Board won’t bargain.”
“It is still confusing though,” Busboom added, “that the Board can create a new position called ‘Chief Communications Officer’, with a salary of $123,456, but they cannot move on health insurance. Something is wrong with their priorities.”
Collective bargaining started on April 15. The parties have met fourteen times, three times with a federal mediator. The contact expired on June 30.
Teaching assistants and supporters have been picketing outside schools.
The DPS board voted 7-0 to not accept a contract proposal from the Decatur Federation of Teachers Wednesday night.
On Tuesday, union president Paula Busboom told WAND-TV health insurance coverage had been a major sticking point in contract negotiations. Members, who average a $20,000 salary, have been asked to take a 247 percent increase in insurance costs. The union said it wants more reasonable rates.