DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants is requesting the help of a federal mediator to help with negotiations of the collective bargaining agreement between the local and the Board of Education of Decatur Public Schools.
President of the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants Paula Busboom said, "The members we represent at the table perform essential services for the students and families in this community. However, you wouldn't know that from listening to the representatives of the Board of Education."
She continued, "Each school day over 200 of us work directly with the children of our community. We are the ones helping the children learn to read, write, and how to perform the life skills that will be essential to their lives as they grow and mature. We love these kids. We love our jobs. But if we aren't given a living wage, we won't be able to stay here."
Negotiations have stalled over issues life wages, health insurance, and contact hours with students.
Bargaining started April 15, and there have been eleven meetings.
The union represents about 275 employees.