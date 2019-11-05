DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur teaching assistants will rally Tuesday night before attending the District 61 Board of Education meeting.
After striking for three days and returning to class Friday, members of the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants (DFTA) learned they had lost health insurance benefits.
Leaders of the Decatur teaching assistants union announced charges filed against Decatur Public Schools Monday.
There are two unfair labor practice charges against the district after the cancellation of insurance coverage for its members. The charges also allege union election interference and a failure by the school board "to bargain in good faith".
In a statement issued over the weekend, DFTA President Paula Busboom said members received letters saying life insurance benefits were removed. She called that situation "just one more thing in a string of cruelties that the district is imposing".
WAND-TV received a DPS statement in response to comments about the letters, saying the letters were sent at the start of the strike because the employees were not working and there was a lag of time before the letters came. According to Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout, employees weren't working enough hours to contribute to life insurance benefits - a rule similar to those of health insurance.
A DPS statement with a timeline of events said benefits came back when teaching assistants returned to class.
Since late last week, the union said TAs learned they had no access to their health or life insurance and were cut off from using their flex spending cards, which is their own money.
The rally is planned for 5:30 p.m. in front of Eisenhower High School ahead of the 6:30 p.m. Board of Education meeting.
WAND News will have full coverage of the rally and the meeting throughout the evening.