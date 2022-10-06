DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is recovering after being shot in the hand.
Decatur police were called to the 2200 block of N. Monroe Wednesday around 4 p.m.
The 15-year-old boy said he was walking when he heard one to two shots and felt pain in his hand.
Officers found a gun in some bushes as well as two magazines and ammunition.
There are no suspects at this time.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.