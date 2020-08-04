DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager was shot in the leg Monday night.
The call came in around 8:40 p.m.
A 17-year-old had arrived at St. Mary's Hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police said they located a possible crime scene, but the victim refused to cooperate with them.
The shooting remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.