DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 12-year-old Decatur girl spent her time during the COVID-19 shutdown working to start her own business.
Zoee Wallace created Z Formations, a small business that makes and sells lip gloss. Wallace explained she's always wanted to be an entrepreneur, so was happy when her mom was there to support her with this.
"This is teaching me so when I get older I will be really professional and I will know what I'm doing," Wallace said.
Her mother, Ashley Stapleton, is a cosmetologist in Decatur and explained she wanted to set a great example for her kids when it comes to being her own boss, making her own money and being successful.
"I'm just proud that she is able to kind of stand out and be a leader," Stapleton said. "I tried teach(ing) both of my kids, I have a son as well, to be leaders and not followers and I think this is the perfect start of her doing just that."
Wallace used lip gloss balm, grape seed oil and powder for color. She explained a number of her customer wanted brown lip gloss.
"A lot of African-Americans want that brown on their lips and I think that's something good, because in stores they never have that," Wallace said.
Wallace explained she felt like a lot of Black women are left out, so she made sure to include brown lip gloss in her collection.
"I'm just trying to teach her now, you know, get out there, make money for yourself. I think that she wants to be an entrepreneur and I think she is going to do just that," said Stapleton.
To order Z Formation lip gloss, email zformations08@yahoo.com.
