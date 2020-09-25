DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The road of life is sometimes unpredictable. Sometimes it slows you down, forcing you to look around.
"We noticed the backed up traffic and wondered what was going on,” Isaiah Taylor said.
At the intersection of Pershing Road and Vickie Drive in Decatur, a car caused Taylor and his mother to slow down. Something caught Taylor’s attention.
"Whenever we get up to the light, we notice a car just sitting there and it is a green light," he said. "I turned around and noticed she was leaned over; she was passed out."
Taylor was not sure what was wrong with the woman, but the 15-year-old knew something was not right.
"I just wanted to make sure that she was okay,” he said.
Taylor’s mother, Amber Browning, was driving, and at the encouragement of her son, turned around to check on the woman.
"Isaiah jumped out the car and acted in a very, very adult manner," Browning said.
Taylor’s intuition was right. He found the female driver unresponsive.
"I put it in park and when I did, her foot slipped and hit the gas and my Mom came to the passenger side and saw she had oxygen and stuff and that she had a cap in her mouth and told her 'don't let her bite my fingers' and I got the cap out of her mouth,” he said.
In the craziness that happened, Isiah and his mom were not able to learn the identity of the woman or which hospital she was taken to. They're hoping through this story they can reconnect with her and find out how she is doing.
"I just feel like I did something good for someone and it will come back in the future,” he said. “I am just glad our mom raised us right and to help others."
Because the family did not have the name of the woman they helped and due to medical privacy laws, WAND News was unable to check on the woman’s condition. The family is asking anyone who knows who she is to reach out.
