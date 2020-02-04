DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Salt truck drivers are focused on brining the city's overpasses and bridges Tuesday night.
While the Illinois Department of Transportation expected the possibility of ice on the roads, the city of Decatur didn't take any chances.
Slipping on ice can mean serious injuries or costly repairs. In order to keep driving from becoming tedious, salt trucks are needed. WAND News spoke to Randy Callison, who works for the city of Decatur. He said the trucks will cover roads that freeze faster and bridges.
"Hopefully, the pavement will be wet," Callison said. "So that when we put the salt down, it'll stick to the roads and create the kind of brine effect."
Scientifically, bridges freeze faster than the roads. Cold air travels above and below a bridge, unlike a roadway. The roads don't freeze as fast because there's still some warmth left underground. Calilison said the overnight brining is expected to make the drive easier until rush hour the next day.
Even if the road isn't slick, Callison said drive with caution. He said drivers make the common mistake of applying the brakes at the last minute.