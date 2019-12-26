DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Township Board of Trustees voted Thursday night to add a referendum to the ballot, asking voters whether or not they support legalizing recreational marijuana sales in the city.
Three voted yes, one voted present and one was absent.
The question that will be placed on the March 17th ballot to Decatur Township residents is: "Should the city of Decatur allow the sale of recreational cannabis and cannabis-infused products to adults 21 and over?"
Decatur resident Lisa Kendall told WAND the board's vote made her "very happy".
"I feel that the Decatur Township asked their voters what they wanted," she said. "They listened to the will of the people, and they acted accordingly."
On September 30, the Decatur City Council voted against legalizing recreational cannabis sales in the city for adults 21 and over.
"My personal opinion, it should be decided by the people," said Decatur Township Supervisor Lisa Stanley. "I just don't think it's right for 7 people to make the decision for everybody's life."
This referendum is non-binding, so the Decatur City Council is not required to take any action based on its outcome. But the referendum is voters' opportunity to send a message on where they stand on the issue.
"If people come out to vote, this will pass with flying colors," said Kendall.
"And if more people come out and say no, then no it is," Stanley said. "But just an opportunity to put it on the ballot, (the voters) deserve that."
The referendum will appear on the ballot for all Decatur Township residents on the Illinois General Primary Election on March 17, 2020.