DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Walgreens said one of their employees at a Decatur Walgreens is being evaluated for COVID-19.
The team member works at the store located at 1311 N. State Route 48.
Walgreens said they were notified on Friday. The individual has not been in the store since March 20.
"In accordance with our established protocols and CDC guidance, and out of an abundance of caution, we took immediate action to temporarily close the store for cleaning in order to disinfect the premises," a statement from Walgreens said.
Walgreens notified the Macon County Board of Health. They've also contacted people who may be at risk and they are self-quarantined.
The store reopened on Sunday.