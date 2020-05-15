DECATUR Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District has cancelled the scheduled opening of Splash Cove Water Park and the annual July 4th fireworks display at Nelson Park due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release Friday, officials said the decision was made in accordance Gov. J.B. Pritzker's five-phase "Restore Illinois" plan, which prohibits conventions, festivals and large events from happening until Phase 5 of the plan.
The state is currently operating under Phase 2, and Pritzker has said all regions of Illinois are on track to move on to Phase 3 by the end of May.
Bill Clevenger, the park district's executive director, said the district is "is looking at late summer before any large groups or public facilities will be able to safely open."
The district said it will continue to monitor any changes to the Restore Illinois plan, as well as guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health that may affect any future reopening decisions.
