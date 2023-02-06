DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur woman has been arrested for the aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor.
According to the sworn statement of a Decatur police officer, Christiona Behnke, 20, was arrested on February 4, for the abuse of a minor.
The victim, a young teenager, informed a Decatur Police Officer that he had been in a sexual relationship with a woman who was 20 years old. The victim lived with Behnke for nearly a month in early 2023.
After an investigation and interviews with Behnke and the victim, DPD believe that she had sexual intercourse with the victim despite knowing that he was underage.
WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.