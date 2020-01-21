STONINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a vehicle fire that happened over the weekend.
At 6:22 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a call of a vehicle on fire in rural Stonington. They found 71-year-old Diane McCoy of Decatur in a minivan.
Her identity was determined through the help of dental records.
Autopsy results confirmed her cause of death was carbon monoxide intoxication from inhalation of smoke and soot due to the fire. Investigators conducted the autopsy in Bloomington Monday.
Illinois STate Police Zone 4 Investigations, the Illinois State Fire Marshall Office, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, Christian County Sheriff's Office and Christian County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate. Stonington and Moweaqua fire departments assisted at the scene.