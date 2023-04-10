HEYWORTH, Ill. (WAND) — On Friday, April 7, Illinois State Police Troop 5 had to divert northbound traffic for a fatal crash near Heyworth.
The driver killed in the crash has been identified as 44-year-old Quiana Boateng of Decatur.
The crash occurred on the highway 51 south of US Route 136. According to ISP, Boateng's sedan was struck from the rear by a driver in an SUV. Boateng was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 19-year-old SUV driver refused medical attention at the scene and was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Traffic Crash and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.