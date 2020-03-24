DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Gail Evans is living life in the fast lane since the outbreak of COVID-19.
“I have been bombarded with calls,” Evans said.
The Decatur woman’s business, which she has run for seven-years, is open for business and providing a necessary need for dozens of people in a time when many businesses are closed.
"I think that there is a very big need,” Evans said. "I have customers that are need of transportation."
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Evans said her already busy business has accelerated.
“It has been really kind of crazy, but I will tell you what, it hasn't stopped people from coming out” she said. “I have been bombarded with calls."
Evans owns Stoney’s Shuttle and Delivery Service and is currently the only operating tax in Decatur. She’s working while being in the high-risk category.
“Yes, I am concerned,” she said. “I am very concerned. I am not young.”
With some 200 customers, Evans is taking steps to stay healthy.
"I have my gloves on, I have a mask,” Evans said while showing WAND-TV all of her personal protective equipment. “I’ve also got a bandana if I want to put that on."
Evans is using disinfectants after every passenger to clean her car.
"I have to watch out for myself because these people out here aren't watching out."
"People still need to get out and go to the grocery stores. They don't want to seem to want to stay home,” she said. "I felt like I had to keep going because there is no transportation for these people."
Business for Evans has increased so much since the COVID-19 outbreak, she is looking to hire five or more full or part time employees. Anyone who might be interested is asked to call her at 217-450-1584.