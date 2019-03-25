DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Tykana Cole is a board certified counselor who has been working from her home.
I have several clients," she explained. "My husband set up a counseling room in my basement that my clients could just walk in and walk out of."
Cole's friends recognized the growing need for her services, especially for autistic children so they created a Go Fund Me page for her business.
"It was for me to get out of my basement and get the building I had envisioned for my practice."
Soon after the page went up, Cole received a $100,000 donation from an anonymous donor.
"People can say what they want about Decatur but if you have something you want to do, you can get it done here," said Cole.
Decatur native and artist Tony Picasso flew into town to paint Cole Counseling Service's sensory room, for children with autism.
"I also offer family and individual therapy, marriage counseling and I definitely love working with the kids."
Cole Counseling services is set to open in May.