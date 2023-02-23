DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — It's National Eating Disorder Awareness Week. Nearly 29 million people in the U.S. struggle with an eating disorder at some point in their lives.
Amy Noonan told WAND News her experience started in high school.
"Kind of had this urge to lose weight, for whatever reason. I was an athlete- I danced, I played soccer," Noonan explained.
After issues with friends, Noonan started taking her lunch money to buy diet pills and SlimFast.
"Eventually it started turning into starvation and kind of evolved into more of a 'I'm so hungry, I'm just going to eat everything in sight'," Noonan told WAND News.
She said things got worse in college when her diet changed, and her weight started to fluctuate.
"It was just this really terrible cycle of eating too much, because I was starving myself throughout the day, because I felt like that was the only way to compensate for how much I ate the night before," Noonan said.
Noonan told WAND News she isolated herself after friends confronted her. But she finally started to gt help after opening up to her parents.
"It took me about 8 or 9 years to say anything. And they tried to help me find resources."
She started seeing a therapist and nutritionist and doing research of her own.
"It's definitely something that is not totally gone. I was, through help, able to find triggers, things that kind of led me to concentrating on that," Noonan said.
Now she's a fitness instructor, and has learned how to have a healthy relationship with food.
"I did a lot of research on intuitive eating which is basically if you're hungry— eat," Noonan said.
She is now sharing her story with young women, offering hope to those still struggling.
"I'm not just doing this for me— I"m doing this for my future children, for my friends' children," Noonan told WAND News.
She said it's important for parents to model healthy habits at home. Eating disorders can affect people of every age, size and gender.
Click here for resources on how to approach someone who you believe may be struggling with an eating disorder.
