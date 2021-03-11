MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State police said a Decatur woman has life-threatening injuries after a Macon County crash.
Troopers said the crash happened at about 10:24 a.m. Thursday along Route 121 at McDonald Road. They said a 2015 Nissan Altima moving northbound on Route 121 in this area drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a 2018 Toyota Highlander head-on "for an unknown reason."
The Nissan driver, a 58-year-old Decatur woman, went to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Her current condition is unknown.
The three people in the other car, all of whom are from Dalton City, went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Occupants included 28-year-old driver Zachary T. Kretsinger, along with passengers Blaine E. Kretsinger, 30, and a 3-year-old juvenile.
Potential charges are pending an investigation, troopers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.