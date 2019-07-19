DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The competition was fierce this year for the Decatur Housing Authority's Lawn Beautification Contest.
This was the third year for it, and 22 people took part. Residents used a variety of plants, lawn statues, and more to amp up their public home's curb appeal.
WAND-TV caught up with Housing Authority's Annette Collins about why she started the contest.
"I just wanted something that would give them pride in what they have, pride in where they live," Collins shared. "And I thought, 'Why not beautify the yard?' And so I started this contest and it has grown every year."
This year's winner was resident Rhoda Perry. She received bragging rights, and a $100 dollar gift card to Wal-Mart. So what sets Perry's lawn above the rest?
"The colors. The colors. The colors," Perry said.
The proof is in the petals. Perry won the first year's competition, and this year's. Though she'll admit, gardening wasn't always her thing.
"We called him 'Pie,'" she said. "And he taught me how to landscape."
Before Perry's friend James Howard also known as "Pie" passed away, he passed on his green thumb to her.
"He said, 'I want you to keep these flowers goin'. I want them yards lookin' good.'" Perry shared, "And I was homeless. So my first home was Decatur Housing Authority when I came back from Texas. So I been beautifying the yard from him."
Perry says that everything that was in "Pie's" yard is now in hers. Add in hours of TLC, and you get a winning combination.
"You just watch it grow and you just watch is sprout and then you groom it, and then this is the results," Perry explained. "Paradise. My little flower garden."
Perry says she had, and will have fierce competition as the contest moves forward.
"Good luck, ya'll! Edna Gaddy, eat your heart out! C'mon sister, I know you placed something!" Perry joked.
Second place in this year's Beautification Contest was Kristin Carr. Third place was a tie between Edna Gaddy and Georgeanna Stephens. Honorable mentions were Sheri Estes, Nicole Wilson, and Misti Morrow.
All participants got a set of gardening gloves and a bag of seeds in preparation for next year's competition.