DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur woman had a close call after a bullet hit her car while she was driving.
Tanna was driving West on Grand Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday when someone started firing their gun. One of those bullets hit Tanna's car.
"I heard pop, pop, pop, pop... boom," she said.
Tanna was talking on the phone with a friend when the incident happened. She remembered seeing police on Martin Luther King Junior Drive, so he turned her car around and went to talk with them.
"You know it's pretty scary, you can't even drive down the road anymore without being shot," Tanna said.
The bullet went through the driver's side door just above the door handle and traveled through the inside of the door. As of Wednesday morning, the bullet was still lodged in Tanna's door.
Decatur Police Deputy Chief Shane Brandel said now is the time for people in the community to come forward with information about the recent gun violence.
"I think sometimes people get lost in the fact that OK, it's just this group dealing with that group," Brandel said. "It doesn't effect me. Well it does affect you, if it's in your neighborhood or they are doing it in your area where innocent people are caught up."
Tanna said she spoke up about the incident because she wants to encourage people to put the guns down and come together.
"If this was a family in this car this bullet could have went back through the car and hit a child," Tanna said. "For what? Nothing."
The damage will cost Tanna $500 to fix. She said once she gets the bullet out of the door of her vehicle, she will give it to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.