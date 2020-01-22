DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The 2020 Census is underway, and Decatur leaders are working to put the city in the best position possible before its population is tallied.
"The services that we provide and the funding we get for it is directly affected by the census, and so we want everybody to be counted," said City Manager Scot Wrighton.
Since the first U.S. Census in 1790, the federal government has done a new one every 10 years. Wrighton said the biggest impact of the census is how resources are distributed among the federal, state and local governments.
"All of our public schools receive a portion of their money from the state based on the number of students that are enrolled," Wrighton said. "In the case of the city of Decatur, we receive our motor fuel taxes based on the number of people that live in the city of Decatur."
The census also affects each state's political map.
"State legislative districts, State Senate districts (and) congressional seats are all based on where the people are," Wrighton said.
With Decatur's population shrinking by the tens of thousands over the last few decades, Wrighton said the city council is working to drive Decatur's census numbers as high as possible.
One strategy has been the annexation of more than 200 parcels of land in the last year, which Wrighton admits has gotten mixed feedback.
"There have been people who have been happy to be annexed and there certainly have been people who are not happy to be annexed, that's true," he said.
Wrighton also said other strategies to increase Decatur's population have been investing in jobs and economic growth and working to allow residents to complete the census electronically.
"Maybe when they're here paying a water/sewer bill or something like that, or doing other business at the Civic Center, they can log on, so that they're sure to be counted," he said.
Wrighton told WAND News that the census's full details will be sealed for 72 years.
He also said the census wasn't the only reason for recent annexations. He said the annexations also make sure people receiving city services pay for them, and also make cleaner boundaries for the city.