DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur YMCA is hosting its annual Backpack Attack.
The YMCA will be distributing over 2,000 new backpacks filled with grade specific school supplies.
Students K-6th grade who are need of school supplies will be able to pick up a filled backpack on Aug. 1 by drive-up at the Decatur Family YMCA.
A parent or guardian must be present with the child(ren) to receive a free backpack with supplies.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
