DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur YMCA will host its annual Backpack Attack Saturday from nine until noon. An estimated 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be distributed to local school kids in grades K-6th.
Donations for the program this year totaled $24,000. The backpacks will be distributed at the Decatur YMCA, Old Kings Orchard and Robertson Charter School.
Parents must bring their children to the event and each child may pick their own backpack to take home.
Familia Dental has contributed dental hygiene items for each backpack. Some of the items included in the backpacks tissue, lined notebook paper, crayons and other items. Volunteers will assist distributing the backpacks.
