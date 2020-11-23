DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The pandemic has pinched the Decatur's budgets.
Its city manager said the second shut down will affect the budget again. By the end of 2020, the deficit is projected to be under $500,000. That amount will go towards the city's general fund reserves, or Decatur's savings account.
As for the 2021 budget, the city manager said there are too many possibilities to project. Decatur is seeing a fluctuating impact to its tax revenues.
"We're going to lose restaurants from this [pandemic], unfortunately," said Gregg Zientara, Decatur's treasurer and director of finance.
"We didn't take as much of a negative hit in sales tax," Zientara added.
Whatever revenue was lost in 2020, Zientara projects a recovery the following year, but nothing higher. Since this year has been unpredictable, the city manager suggested the council should make budget amendments every three months.
Nothing is set in stone, yet. The council hopes to have next year's budget complete before Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.