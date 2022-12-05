DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur's two city-owned, downtown parks will be closing from midnight to 6 a.m. once the city has installed new signs that show the change in hours.
The Decatur City Council approved this change during Monday's meeting. The council is attempting to reduce vandalism, defacement, dumping of trash and debris and additional issues that it says regularly occur overnight.
Once enforcement has begun, Decatur Police will first educate any individual found in the park after hours and offer assistance in leaving. If the individual won't leave, the officers have discretion to issue a $25 citation
In a release, the city said that it is committed to reducing damage in the parks as well as assisting individuals who are trying to stay overnight in the parks.
"We have already coordinated with the Continuum of Care, local shelters, and other social service agencies to ensure individuals can be supported. The city will continue to ensure that shelters can meet any future needs, and that persons needing assistance receive the help they need."
The council agreed to a one-year sunset ordinance that will allow them to review the regulation after that period.
