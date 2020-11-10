DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -The Careage House, the only emergency shelter for women and children in Decatur, will reopen in March after being closed due to plumbing issues.
The shelter, operated by God's Shelter of Love, will reopen March 20.
The shelter was temporarily shut down due to COVID-19, with donations providing short term shelter for people in need at hotels.
On September 21, in part due to a donation from The Community Foundation of Macon County, God’s Shelter of Love’s, The Careage House reopened for emergency shelter for women and children.
“We have been so grateful during this uncertain time for the generosity of the Decatur community, especially The Community Foundation of Macon County and its donors,” states God’s Shelter of Love’s Executive Director Dan Watkins.
The Careage House is a 16-bed emergency overnight emergency shelter for women and children. An evening meal is provided through individuals, churches, and other community organizations.
