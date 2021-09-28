DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Theatre 7 in Decatur is planning a children's theatre workshop for Saturday, Oct. 23.
There will be a hands-on interactive session for youth in the 11 to 14 age range led by local community theatre actors Abby Martin and Kathy Zientara. The workshop will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on that date at the Decatur Public Library.
Youth will learn about theatrical terms, get comfortable moving and expressing emotions, and build confidence for future auditions and productions. People can learn more information by contacting Abby by emailing DecTheatre7@gmail.com or calling (815)622-8249.
People can sign up for $5 by Oct. 20 through this link.
Click here to learn more about Theatre 7.
