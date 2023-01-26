DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Members of Decatur's UAW Local 751 will vote to authorize a strike on Friday.
The vote is not a vote to strike but it would give union leadership the option to call for a strike if contract negotiations with Caterpillar are unable to be resolved.
751's website says the possibility of a strike "gives our negotiating team the option to use the biggest and most effective tools to help reach a fair agreement."
In a section on Caterpillar's website called Understanding Strikes, the company says:
"It is your lawful right to choose to join a strike or come to work. All UAW-represented employees have the right to participate in a strike and have an equal right to not participate and continue to work. Through our contingency plan, we will be open for those employees who wish to work. The decision is yours to make, and Caterpillar will not interfere with your decision."
