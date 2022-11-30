DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - WAND will host its annual Spirit of Giving on Friday with toy donations already starting.
At Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Decatur, 1st and 8th-grade students have collected funds from non-uniform days and toys for the annual event.
"It makes us appreciate what we have and it's always good to spread Christmas cheer," said 8th grader, Braeden Collins.
For decades, students at Our Lady of Lourdes have participated in giving to the annual event. On the Friday of the Spirit of Giving, 1st and 8th graders are given a budget, they will then shop for toys, and donate those toys to Toys for Tots. Principal Jenny Brummer, who was also an 8th-grade teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes, shared it's something she looks forward to.
"This was something that the 1st and 8th graders have in place of their gift exchange," she said. "We decided it was something that we could do for others who are not as fortunate as we are."
On Wednesday, the 1st-grade classroom had a table full of toys. Henry Townsend, a 1st grader, shared that he donated a lot of fun toys for kids in his community. He said it's important for people to consider donating.
"Not a lot of people get many toys," he shared.
In addition to the Spirit of Giving, Our Lady of Lourdes is collecting socks, gloves, and hats for people in the community.
