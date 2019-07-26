DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decaying rodent carcasses, flies, gnats and debris caused a Save A Lot in Decatur to be shut down by the Macon County Health Department.
New details were released in health inspection reports.
The store, located at 2280 E. William St., had a sign from MCHD on the front door Wednesday afternoon.
The report notes eight decaying and odorous rodent carcasses that were found in multiple locations around the store.
House flies and gnats were found in a back storage and dumpster area.
Double doors near the dumpster were left open while trash was taken out.
The floors were sticky and heavily soiled and many places had large numbers of rodent droppings.
A large amount of debris had also accumulated around the dumpster and back of the building.
Save A Lot has since had a follow up inspection and was allowed to reopen.