DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - December is usually known as the peak of flu season. When the temperatures go down, the number of people calling in sick go up.
It's that time of the year when everything needs to be wiped down and disinfected. The Centers for Disease Control said the flu season could last through the month of May.
The Macon County Health Department said it is not too late to get vaccinated. It recommends people get the flu shot before the holiday season.
The CDC has a map that is updated every week on the levels of influenza-like illnesses. At last check, on week 47, Illinois was in the 'green'. Health experts, however, mentioned how infections reach their highest point in December.
Dr. Terry Balagna said the influenza virus can be easily shared.
Inanimate objects such as door knobs, keyboards and gas pumps could be an open invitation for germs to get in one's system. Dr. Balagna said droplets of someone's cough or sneeze can stay on a surface for hours.
"The key thing is hand-washing," Dr. Balagna said.
The Macon County Health Department suggested getting soap between the fingers while washing.
Doctors said the flu is unpredictable. There's no telling how long the season will last or what the size of the outbreak might be.