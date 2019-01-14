CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A decision on whether some Unit 4 district officials could be getting pay raises was put on hold.
The News Gazette reports Superintendent Susan Zola had made a recommendation that some district officials get 4 percent raises.
The issue of the raises was on Monday night's agenda for the first board meeting of 2019.
It would also add vision insurance to the benefits packages for those administrators.
The News Gazette reports School board President Chris Kloeppel said the item would appear on a future agenda, but did not say when.