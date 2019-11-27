DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The first deer shotgun season produced a lot of harvested deer and plenty of work for Decatur’s Heinkel’s Packing Company.
“This last weekend, first opening shotgun season, is by far the biggest weekend,” owner Wes Heinkel told WAND's Doug Wolfe. “We took in about 300 [deer] in Decatur... We harvested about 90 in Effingham.”
The first weekend was the weekend of Nov. 22. The second 2019 deer shotgun season is the weekend of Dec. 5.
Heinkel’s packages deer meat cut to order. It also means extra jobs with about 33 people working at the Decatur facility on Tuesday of this week.
“From intake to whole invoice completed, we’re about four weeks, which is very quick in the area. We’re probably one of the quicker ones in the state,” Heinkel said.
Hunters can also donate deer to charity to help feed those in need. Most of those donations go to either the Northeast Community Fund or Catholic Charities in Decatur.
“There’s no donation charge this year,” Heinkel said. “We kind of eat that cost, and then we’ll just bone that deer out. That whole deer will go into burger. So, on a big deer you might get 100 pounds that goes into burger for a charity.”
Heinkel said he expects 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of deer burgers going to the two charities this year.
Hunter’s can take their deer to Heinkel’s for processing in Decatur or to Draves Archery in Effingham.