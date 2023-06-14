DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Conservative Republican Regan Deering, (R) Decatur, became one of the first candidates for State Representative in the 2024 election cycle. She will be running in the 88th district for the seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur.
The district is made up of portions of Macon, McLean, DeWitt and Piatt counties. It is considered a strong Republican district which will work well for GOP candidates.
Deering, 47, currently serves on the Mt. Zion school board. She has three children. Caulkins has already given her his endorsement.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
