DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A week after the Macon County Health Department closed Del Carmen's Pizza West the manager has released a statement.
The statement was released on Facebook, in part saying "they apologize and vow to be more diligent in making sure this doesn't happen again."
According to the report on Del Carmen's West, employees failed to check the temperatures of food and handling equipment. Two cold holding units were also found to be at 56 and 49 degrees.
Inspectors also found at Del Carmen's West what they called a "severe infestation" of fruit flies, claiming they were more than 100. Spoiled foods - including moldy mushrooms, slimy onions, and beef and sausage that smelled and was off-color - were also found.